It’s good news for visitors to the Pembrokeshire Coast National Park this summer as all of its attractions listed on travel website TripAdvisor have received the prestigious Certificate of Excellence.

The 2017 TripAdvisor Certificate of Excellence has been awarded to Carew Castle and Tidal Mill, Castell Henllys Iron Age Village and Oriel y Parc Gallery and Visitor Centre in the

Pembrokeshire Coast National Park, following large numbers of positive online customer reviews.

The Pembrokeshire Coast Path National Trail, which is managed by the National Park Authority with funding from Natural Resources Wales, has also been awarded a Certificate of Excellence.

The National Park itself is the most recent winner of the coveted recognition, having been officially listed only within the past year.

Chair of the National Park Authority Gwyneth Hayward said: “Staff at our visitor attractions Carew Castle, Castell Henllys and Oriel y Parc are delighted and should feel proud to have received such consistently good customer feedback.

“It’s the third consecutive year that Carew and Oriel y Parc have been given this certificate and the second time in a row for Castell Henllys and the National Trail.

“To maintain the excellent visitor offer and achieve a minimum number of four or five point review rating is no small challenge. Everyone involved with looking after the rest of the Park and the Coast Path can also take pride in the fact visitors say they are providing a quality service.

“For visitors, the certificate it is a great seal of approval which shows they can expect high standards when they visit our National Park attractions.”

The TripAdvisor Certificate of Excellence is awarded annually to properties and attractions that consistently achieve outstanding traveller reviews on TripAdvisor over a 12-month period.

Find out for yourself about the first class visitor experience that’s in store in the National Park by visiting www.pembrokeshirecoast.wales, www.pembrokeshirecoast.wales/nationaltrail, www.carewcastle.com, www.castellhenllys.com or www.orielyparc.co.uk.