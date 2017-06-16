Pembrokeshire Coast – Tenby and Saundersfoot Ranger out and about

Visitors and locals out and about in Tenby and Saundersfoot this summer have a new mobile information centre in the form of a new Pembrokeshire Coast National Park Ranger post.

Owen Jenner has recently been appointed by the Pembrokeshire Coast National Park Authority in the new role of Tenby and Saundersfoot Summer Ranger and will be seen out and about in Tenby and its North, South and Castle beaches, as well as in and around Saundersfoot and Coppet Hall.

Owen, who hails from Efailwen in North Pembrokeshire, has been busy getting out and about and meeting new people said: “This is my ideal job, as I love being in the outdoors and speaking with the public, and I’m really looking forward to helping people get the most out of their visitor experience in South Pembrokeshire.

“An important aspect of my job will be to promote what is local, and of course telling people about the Pembrokeshire Coast National Park and ways to explore it, including getting out and walking our Coast Path and web walks.

“There are so many great local attractions to keep everyone happy, even when it may not be a perfect beach day!”

Owen’s degree in event management and activity instruction will be put to good use as he will be organising beach and other activities for people to join in with to have fun and get to know about local wildlife and heritage at the same time.

To find out what Owen is up to, follow him on Twitter at @Ranger_OwenJ. Go to www.pembrokeshirecoast.org.uk or pick up a copy of Coast to Coast to find out about great days out across the Pembrokeshire Coast National Park.