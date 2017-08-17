Pembrokeshire Coast – Appeal over camping,fires, litter in Poppit dunes

Appeal over wild camping, camp fires and litter in Poppit dune, a beach on the Pembrokeshire Coast.

The Pembrokeshire Coast National Park Authority and Dyfed-Powys Police are appealing to members of the public to stop camping in the dunes at Poppit Sands, following a spate of incidents involving camp fires and littering.

There have been reports of anti-social behaviour in the vicinity in recent weeks and National Park staff have had to repeatedly remove litter from the area, including camping equipment and glass bottles.

The dunes at Poppit are owned by the National Park Authority and are a part of the Poppit Beach and Cliffs Site of Special Scientific Interest (SSSI).

National Park Authority Ranger Richard Vaughan said: “We are very disappointed at the disrespectful way people are treating this protected site, which is home to an extremely fragile environment.

“The dunes are being continually affected by wild camping and campfires, which are destroying this special place in the National Park – a place, which should be conserved for everyone to enjoy.

“We would encourage people who wish to camp at Poppit to instead make use of one of the many fantastic campsites in and around the area.”

SSSIs are important as they support plants, animals and habitats that are rare, declining or unique; they also protect the best examples of Wales’s geology.

PCSOs will be patrolling the area regularly in the next few weeks in order to discourage any groups from camping there.

PCSO Gethin Lewis, who is part of the local policing team for Crymych, St Dogmaels and Cilgerran, added: “Crymych Neighbourhood Policing Team would like to remind members of the public to please respect the direction given by the National Park Authority and to avoid camping on the beach and dunes.

“We would like everyone to enjoy their visit to the area but if any anti-social behaviour or any under-age drinking is reported then we will have no choice but to enforce positive action. We would ask people especially during the summer nights to camp in designated camping sites and not the dunes.

“In recent weeks Dyfed-Powys Police has received reports of criminal damage in Poppit Sands which are being investigated. Regular patrols will be conducted by officers in attempt to deter any anti-social behaviour and low-level crime.”

For more information visit: www.pembrokeshirecoast.org.uk