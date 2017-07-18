Pembrokeshire Coast – Come together during National Parks Week

People are being urged to come together in the Pembrokeshire Coast ’s legendary landscape between 24 and 30 July to mark National Parks Week 2017.

National Parks Week is the annual celebration of everything that is unique and wonderful about the UK’s 15 National Parks – Britain’s breathing spaces. Chair of Pembrokeshire Coast National Park Authority, Gwyneth Hayward said: “Events are being held across the National Park to mark this celebratory week with many activities themed around the Year of Legends, offering a fascinating insight into the area’s rich culture and heritage.

“Although the Pembrokeshire Coast is one of the smallest National Parks in the UK, it boasts one of the most diverse landscapes with sandy beaches, rugged cliffs, quiet wooded estuaries and sweeping hills offering plenty of different ways to enjoy a new adventure.

“With hundreds of miles of walking trails including the Pembrokeshire Coast Path and easy access routes available, there is no better time to get outside and experience what the National Park has to offer.”

At Castell Henllys Iron Age Village, Go Wild in the Woods on July 28 will help you engage with nature in a completely different way. Possible activities range from bushcraft and pond dipping to site safaris and den building. For more information visit www.castellhenllys.com.

Meanwhile at Carew Castle and Tidal Mill, Crafty Castle Creations from 24-28 July, will include a chance to paint a shield, create a brass rubbing, make a dragon, a clay tile or even try calligraphy with activities change daily. For more information visit www.carewcastle.com.

At Oriel y Parc Gallery and Visitor Centre in St Davids, there will be a chance to come together and hear Tales of the Mabinogion with storyteller Milly Jackdaw on 29 July, taking inspiration from the legendary Twrch Trwyth sculpture on site. For more information visit www.orielyparc.co.uk.

Events taking place around the National Park include a chance to Go Fishing at Orielton with angling coaches on 25 July, experience Milking Time Down on the Farm at Stackpole on 27 July or take a Leisurely Lighthouse Tour at Strumble Head on 28 July.

For full details of all events in the Pembrokeshire Coast National Park, including prices and times visit www.pembrokeshirecoast.wales/events.

Kathryn Cook, UK Director for National Parks UK added: “Our 15 National Parks are great places to visit all year round with space for the whole family to enjoy – so check out our top 15 lists for ideas, pack up a picnic and get out into your favourite National Park or visit one that you haven’t been to before.

“And if you’re stuck for ideas to keep the children occupied this summer check out our Mission: Explore National Parks adventure book – with 49 missions to keep them entertained all summer.”

To find out more about walking in the Pembrokeshire Coast National Park, including more than 200 downloadable routes, visit www.pembrokeshirecoast.wales/walking.