Pembrokeshire Coast – A new perspective with Summer Minds at Oriel y Parc

There’s a unique chance to listen to top academics highlighting topical issues at Summer Minds Season Talks at Oriel y Parc Gallery and Visitor Centre in St Davids, on the Pembrokeshire Coast, this August.

Dr Hayley Young, a Senior Lecturer in Biological Psychology and the Psychobiology of Sport and Exercise at Swansea University, will give a talk on Tuesday 8 August at 7pm

at Oriel y Parc Gallery and Visitor Centre in St Davids, on the Pembrokeshire Coast. Her talk, titled “You are what you eat: How food influences how you think and feel” costs £3 per person.Pembrokeshire Coast

Dr Young’s talk will consider the scientific evidence behind the glut of headlines claiming effects of food on mental health and behaviour.

Dr Amanda Goodall will be asking “Would the NHS run better with more doctors and fewer managers?” on Thursday 10 August at 7pm. Dr Goodall, a Senior Lecturer and Associate Professor at Cass Business School, London has an impressive 20-year career and has carried out extensive research into ‘expert leadership’.

Summer Minds lectures are chaired by Professor Andrew Oswald (Warwick University) and Dr Amanda Goodall.

Oriel y Parc Manager Jenn Jones said: “We are also featuring a local writer, Jacki Sime, on Saturday 12 August, who will launch her book St Davids: A Journey in Time at 7pm.

“We have talented local artists living in St Davids and Oriel y Parc is pleased to be able to host events and exhibitions to showcase their work.”

 

For more information on the Summer Minds talks and other exhibitions and events at Oriel y Parc Gallery and Visitor Centre, managed by the Pembrokeshire Coast National Park Authority, please visit www.orielyparc.co.uk or call 01437 720392.

 

