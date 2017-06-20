Pembrokeshire Coast Authority Operations Manager takes up new role

The Pembrokeshire Coast National Park Authority has appointed an Operations Manager to deliver and implement the Authority’s land, access and property management work.

Steven Jones, Operations Manager at Pembrokeshire Coast National Park Authority, brings more than 20 years’ experience working for Ordnance Survey to the role, which includes managing the upkeep of the Pembrokeshire Coast Path National Trail.

Steven said: “As someone who loves walking and wildlife, I’m delighted to have been given this opportunity to help protect this special landscape which plays such an important role in day to day life here in Pembrokeshire.

“I probably know Wales better than most as a result of my work managing a team of surveyors from Anglesey to Newport, but I’m looking forward to getting to know the Pembrokeshire Coast in more detail and to help improve the Authority’s wide-ranging operations.”

Steven’s interest in the outdoors steered him towards a career in surveying and mapping, with his studies at the University of Glamorgan leading to him joining Ordnance Survey in 1996. For over 12 years he updated maps in various locations including Buckinghamshire, Powys and Ceredigion.

Having gained a Masters in Geographic Information Systems (GIS) in 2005, Steven was promoted to Production Manager for Wales in 2008 with the responsibility for running Ordnance Surveys’ field operation in the region.

National Park Authority Director of Delivery and Discovery, James Parkin added: “Steven brings a wealth of experience in change management, resource planning and GIS-based work planning that will ensure the Authority’s access and property management work is effective and provides good value for money.

“His fresh perspective will provide new ways of working that will help our staff to ensure we deliver the Authority’s corporate objectives and carry out our practical conservation and access work to the very highest standards.”

For more information please visit: www.pembrokeshirecoast.org.uk