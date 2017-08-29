Pembrokeshire Coast – glorious horizons celebrated with new retro poster

The Pembrokeshire Coast National Park Authority has launched a new retro railway poster to celebrate the legendary coastal scenery of the UK’s only truly coastal National Park.

Aptly titled ‘Glorious Horizons’, it features walkers on the Pembrokeshire Coast Path passing by St Non’s Chapel and is set against the stunning backdrop of the St Davids Peninsula.

National Park Authority Chairman Gwyneth Hayward said: “The original award-winning railway campaign was extremely successful and the posters and postcards are continuing to be very popular with visitors and local people alike.

“With 2017 designated the Year of Legends by Welsh Government, this was a great opportunity to provide another image that visitors and local residents can enjoy to remind them of a visit to or a special day out in one of the world’s most spectacular protected areas.”

The poster has been produced by creative agency Hatched, who also produced the seven previous posters, including the original six that were created to help the National Park Authority celebrate its 60th anniversary in 2012.

The posters were initially used as part of an advertising campaign on the London Underground and at train stations between London Paddington and Swansea. They have also appeared at Cardiff Airport and in Pembroke.

A copy of the new poster was recently launched at a presentation ceremony to Lesley Griffiths AM, Cabinet Secretary for Environment and Rural Affairs at the Pembrokeshire County Show in Haverfordwest.

The eight posters are available to purchase from the National Park Authority’s Headquarters in Pembroke Dock or Oriel y Parc Gallery and Visitor Centre (St Davids), Newport National Park Centre, Carew Castle and Tidal Mill and Castell Henllys Iron Age Village.

They are also available to purchase from Pembrokeshire County Council’s Tourist Information Centres in Pembroke, Fishguard, Haverfordwest and Tenby.

All eight posters are available in either landscape or portrait and in Welsh or English and also in postcard form.

For more information on the posters, including how to buy them over the phone visit www.pembrokeshirecoast.wales/retroposters or call the National Park Authority’s Headquarters on 01646 624800.