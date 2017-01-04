Pembrokeshire Coast National Park Ranger relishing new role

The Pembrokeshire Coast National Park Authority recently appointed Dan Wynn as its new Park Ranger for the South West Area, covering the section between Nolton Haven and Milford Haven.

The 26-year-old, who is originally from Wolverhampton, graduated from the University of Exeter with an MSc in Conservation and Biodiversity and has previous experience with the National Trust as a Countryside Ranger Intern in Cornwall.

Dan said: “I have very positive first impressions of the Ranger role and the National Park Authority, and I’m excited to get stuck into projects with communities and different volunteer groups.

“I was attracted to the post by the opportunity to work closely with different communities to conserve and enhance the natural environment through practical conservation work, volunteer projects, developing community initiatives and leading exciting, innovative events.

“My ‘patch’ has some particularly special sites, including the wildlife-rich waters and cliffs surrounding Martin’s Haven and the fantastic geological features of Marloes Sands. I feel very privileged and lucky to be the one tasked with working in this area.”

Before making the move to Pembrokeshire, Dan had already visited the area to enjoy some of the county’s premiere surf spots such as Newgale and Freshwater West, with his other interests including mountaineering, painting and endurance events.

Coming from a farming background, Dan also has a deep understanding of agricultural issues and is keen to work with landowners to improve habitat connectivity and create an ecologically-coherent network of habitats across the county.

Dan is planning to run a Broad Haven Beach Ranger project in summer 2017, which will aim to engage the public with their marine and coastal environment through guided wildlife walks and rockpool rambles, as well as many other events.

If you wish to get involved in the planning of this event or wish to contact Dan regarding any other issues email danw@pembrokeshirecoast.org.uk or call 07866 771123.

For more information visit www.pembrokeshirecoast.wales