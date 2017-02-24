Pembrokeshire Coast National Park- Historic Newport ‘Town Taps’ trail now available online

Walkers wishing to take a tour around the seaside town of Newport can now do so by following a trail of historic taps, after a new route was added to the collection of more than 200 circular walks available from the Pembrokeshire Coast National Park website.

The 2.2 mile walk in the Pembrokeshire Coast National Park has been developed from the original Town Taps leaflet produced by Carningli Women’s Insitute (WI) in 2000 to celebrate the turn of the millennium. The five taps visited along the route were refurbished in the same year by WI members with the assistance of the National Park Authority.

National Park Authority North Area Ranger, Carol Owen said: “This walk takes you around the centre of Newport following a number of quiet roads and footpaths, and also takes in a short stretch of the Pembrokeshire Coast Path National Trail.

“The route is a great introduction to the wealth of walking opportunities in the area and a wide range of other routes are available on the National Park Authority’s website. These include short ‘Wheelchair Walks’ for those that require easy access, to more strenuous routes for more experienced walkers and, of course, information about the Pembrokeshire Coast Path.”

A number of the communal taps were installed in Newport in 1929, giving the residents a water supply from a covered reservoir on the northern slopes of Carn Ingli. Before that they relied on a number of wells or the local streams.

While many homes changed to a mains supply when it was introduced around 50 years later, some locals still preferred to fetch their water from the taps rather than pay the extra cost. Others used them to water their gardens or clean their boots on the way home from work.

The cast iron taps were supplied from an iron foundry called Glenfield and Kennedy in Kilmarnock, Scotland. By 1990 only five of the original taps remained but they were in a poor state of repair.

All five were removed and refurbished, which included the making of replacement parts as a number of the taps had pieces missing. The taps were then replaced on new concrete bases and stand as a reminder of the town’s history.

To view the Newport Town Taps walk, along with more than 200 other walking routes visitwww.pembrokeshirecoast.wales/walking and click ‘Search Walks.’