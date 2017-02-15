Pembrokeshire Coast National Park – Find legendary fun this February

If you’re looking for a legendary day out this February half term, then look no further than Pembrokeshire Coast National Park Authority’s three fun family attractions.

Carew Castle, Castell Henllys Iron Age Village and Oriel y Parc Gallery and Visitor Centre are all holding family-friendly events that will capture your imagination and inspire you to find out more about the Pembrokeshire Coast National Park ’s legendary landscape and the area’s many mysterious myths.

Castell Henllys and Oriel y Parc Manager, Jenn Jones said: “All three sites have organised a range of activities and events to celebrate the Year of Legends, so if you’re looking to keep the kids entertained or take a stroll through history, there’s something to interest everyone.

“Our helpful staff will also help you learn more about the National Park and tell you where to find the legendary locations that are nearby.”

Carew Castle will be hosting Crafty Castle Creations from Monday 20 February to Friday 24 February from 12.30pm-2.30pm with a range of activities changing daily.

Activities include a chance to create a brass rubbing, make a dragon, a clay tile or even try calligraphy. £2 per child plus normal admission. For full details including opening hours visit www.carewcastle.com.

At Castell Henllys Iron Age Village the past will be brought to life with Experience History Now on 13-19 February and 21 February, with costumed guides revealing what the daily life was like for those who lived and worked in and around the roundhouses. Included in admission price.

Go Wild in the Woods will provide an opportunity to engage with nature with a range of activities on 20 and 24 February such as bushcraft, working with clay, den building, pond dipping and much more. £3 plus admission.

Wednesday 22 February will see Milly Jackdaw enchant you with stories from the Mabinogion around the crackling fire of the Earthwatch roundhouse with The Stones of the Sons of Arthur, which will be told 11am-12.30pm and 2pm-3.30pm.

On Thursday 23 February Fairy Tale Fun will give you a chance to create a headdress or wizard’s wand from materials gathered in the woodlands around the site at 11.30am and 2pm. £3 plus admission. For full details including opening hours visit www.castellhenllys.com.

At Oriel y Parc Gallery and Visitor Centre there will be family drawing workshops with Lizzy Stonhold from 10am-12noon and 2pm-4pm on 20 and 23 February, which will help create a growing map of St Davids which will be displayed in the Artist in Residence studio. £3 per child, £5 per adult. Children must be accompanied by an adult.

On Tuesday 21 February there will be Get Arty! Dragons Workshops at 10.30am and 2pm to help you create a dragon-themed work of art in preparation for the annual Dragon Parade, which will take place on Saturday 4 March as part of the St Davids Day celebration. £3 per child.

Then on Sunday 26 February there will be a chance to see retro motorcycles taking part in Pembrokeshire Classic and Vintage Bike Run gather in the courtyard at Oriel y Parc from 12 noon to 2pm.

There are also a range of free exhibitions on display including the Amgueddfa Cymru-National Museum Wales curated Reading the Rocks: The Remarkable Maps of William Smith exhibition in the main gallery. For full details including opening times visit www.orielyparc.co.uk.

If you’re looking to explore the Pembrokeshire Coast on foot, you can find more than 200 mapped out routes on the Authority’s website to help you find your legendary route walk by visiting www.pembrokeshirecoast.wales/walking.

To find out more about the full range of activities and events being run by the Pembrokeshire Coast National Park Authority in 2017 visit www.pembrokeshirecoast.wales/events.