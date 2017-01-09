Join in with the fun as Pembrokeshire Coast National Park celebrates St Dwynwen’s Day at Castell Henllys

Enjoy a romantic evening with a traditional Welsh two-course menu & folk music to entertain you while you dine with a loved one at Castell Henllys as Pembrokeshire Coast National Park Celebrates St Dwynwen’s Day.

Below is a list of upcoming events and activities to consider for the beginning of the year at Castell Henllys, such as: Fairy Tale fun where you can learn about the Tylwyth Teg (welsh faery folk) who took the form of small figures dressed in red coats and pointed caps. You will get to meet a Wood Nymph who’ll teach you some of the mysteries of the woodland as you join her to gather materials to make a headdress or wizards wand.

Wednesday 25th January

“Swper Santes Dwynwen” – Enjoy a romantic evening with a traditional Welsh menu & folk music to entertain you while you dine with your loved one! Booking Essential £20 per Person.

Sunday 12th February

Weave a willow heart for your loved one and enjoy Afternoon tea in the Café £20 per person-Booking Essential-1pm-4pm

Monday 20th and 24th February

Go Wild in the Woods- Join us for our nature engagement workshops working with our surroundings and experiencing the Pembrokeshire Coast National Park in a different way. These activities will vary to include things like Bushcraft, working with clay, cooking, den building, pond dipping, discovering mini beasts, site safaris and much more-please ring for details!

Tuesday 21st – Thursday 23rd February

Fairy Tale Fun- Learn about the Tylwyth Teg (welsh faery folk) who took the form of small figures dressed in red coats and pointed caps. Meet a Wood Nymph who’ll teach you some of the mysteries of the woodland as you join her to gather materials to make a headdress or wizards wand. 11.30am and 2.00pm Booking Essential.

Wednesday 22nd February (11-12.30 – 1.30-3.30)

The Stones and the Sons of Arthur- Join Storyteller Milly Jackdaw as she enchants you with ancient stories from the mabinogion and carries your imagination from this world to another around the crackling fire in the Earthwatch- A session not to be missed.

For more information about Castell Henllys and the events listed above please visit: pembrokeshirecoast.org.uk