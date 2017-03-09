Pembrokeshire Coast National Park – Freshwater East, new beach wheel chair

New beach wheelchair for Freshwater East in the Pembrokeshire Coast National Park in time for Disabled Access Day

Freshwater East has joined the growing list of beaches in the Pembrokeshire Coast National Park that have a beach wheelchair available for hire.

The wheelchair, which is specially designed for use on sandy beaches, is now available at Freshwater East thanks to a partnership between the National Park Authority and Pete and Tracy Tunstall of Time Flies at the Longhouse.

The news comes just in time for Disabled Access Day, which is being marked across the country on 10-12 March.

National Park Authority Access and Rights of Way Manager, Anthony Richards said: “We are grateful to Pete and Tracy at the Longhouse for helping to make this beach wheelchair available in this popular location.

“Similar wheelchairs are already available to hire at six other locations around the Pembrokeshire Coast, giving people who are less able an opportunity to enjoy some of our finest beaches.

“As the hiring of beach wheelchairs is managed by local businesses, they are only available at certain times during the main summer season. Please check the National Park Authority website for the relevant contact details and call ahead to avoid disappointment.”

Beach wheelchairs are also available to hire at:

Saundersfoot

Broad Haven (not Broad Haven South)

Newport Sands

Poppit Sands

Whitesands

West Angle Bay.

Where to find beach wheelchairs:

Poppit Sands – Available summer season only.

Poppit Sands Beach Café & Shop, St Dogmaels, SA43 3LN.

Tel: 01239 623530. Email: chris@brethyncartref.co.uk.

Newport Sands – Available summer season only.

Newport, Pembrokeshire. Hire from parking attendant, please be patient as parking attendant must also manage car parking.

Tel: National Park Headquarters 01646 624800. Email info@pembrokeshirecoast.org.uk.

Narberth – Available for hire all year for use on beaches around the National Park.

Tel: 07971 817525. Email: harbourmobility@aol.com.

Whitesands – Available summer season only.

Sunlounger & Deckchair hire, Whitesands, St Davids, SA62 6PS.

Tel: 01437 720692. Email: shaunrhian@btinternet.com.

Broad Haven (North) – Available summer season only.

Haven Sports Ltd, Marine Road, Broad Haven, Haverfordwest, SA62 3JR.

Tel: 01437 781354. Email: info@havensports.co.uk.

Freshwater East – Available during opening hours only (visit www.timefliesltd.co.uk for details).

Time Flies at The Longhouse, Trewent Park, Freshwater East, SA71 5LW.

Tel: 01646 673900. Email info@timefliesltd.co.uk.

Saundersfoot – Available summer season only.

Saundersfoot Harbour Commission.

Tel: 07791 764 773.

For further information on beach wheelchairs and other easy access opportunities in the National Park visit www.pembrokeshirecoast.wales/accessforall.

For more information about Disabled Access Day visit www.disabledaccessday.com