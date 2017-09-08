Pembrokeshire Coast – Myths and folktales retold for Year of Legends

Some of Pembrokeshire coast ’s most magical myths and terrifying tales have been brought to life in a series of new bilingual videos and audio stories as part of a project to celebrate the Year of Legends.

Pembrokeshire Coast National Park Authority Interpretation Officers identified a range of local folk tales and ghost stories that are linked to legendary locations around the Pembrokeshire Coast to be featured in the Pembrokeshire: Land of Legends project.

With the help of Animality Productions the stories have been re-imagined with audio stories narrated by storyteller Mary Medlicott and videos starring National Park Authority staff members Delun Gibby and Christian Donovan.

The pair can usually be seen welcoming visitors to the Authority’s visitor attractions, Castell Henllys Iron Age Village and Carew Castle and Tidal Mill, while Delun is also the Authority’s Community Archaeologist.

Park Authority Interpretation Officer, Rebecca Evans said: “One of the main problems we had was choosing which myths and legends to feature as Pembrokeshire is associated with so many.

“The stories include tales which tell of capstones lifted into place by fairies, enormous boulders hurled down the mountainside by giants; of a fearsome lake monster and a bleeding yew tree.

“It was extremely useful to be able to call upon Delun and Christian’s storytelling skills as they are so familiar with many of the featured locations and have vast experience of introducing visitors to these local tales.”

The National Park Authority has uploaded a special map to its website, which displays how each legend is linked to the different locations, including the Preseli Hills, Carew Castle and St Davids.

Each location has also been linked to nearby circular walks so that you are able to view or listen to the legends as you take a walk in the world-class National Park landscape.

This series of short films and audio clips are part of a partnership project between the National Park Authority and Pembrokeshire County Council, which was funded by Visit Wales for the Year of Legends 2017.

For more information or to download the videos and audio files visit www.pembrokeshirecoast.wales/legends.

The National Park Authority will also be uploading the films to its Facebook (@PembrokeshireCoast), Twitter (@PembsCoast) and YouTube channels.