Pembrokeshire Coast – Enjoy an evening of traditional Welsh music and fare at Castell Henllys

Castell Henllys Iron Age Village in the Pembrokeshire Coast National Park will be awash with Welsh culture on Friday 3 March with an evening of traditional music and food as part of the annual St David’s Day celebrations.

Professional harpist Sarah-Jane Absalom will be performing a variety of songs on the national instrument of Wales while the Café at Castell Henllys (Pembrokeshire Coast) , Y Sgubor, will be serving up a range of culinary delights including old favourites such as cawl and Welsh cakes.

Castell Henllys Manager Jenn Jones said: “This promises to be a wonderful celebration of Wales’ rich culture and a real feast for the senses as the Sarah Jane’s beautiful harp playing is married with the fragrant aromas of the traditional Welsh kitchen.

“This will be the perfect evening for proud Welsh folk or those who want be introduced to some of Wales’ time-honoured traditions.”

Sarah-Jane’s musical journey began when she started piano lessons aged just six years old. Her talents led to her to two grade eight distinctions on piano and pipe organ by age 16.

She studied organ and harpsichord at the Royal College of Music, London and has worked as a session musician for many years with the BBC, HTV, S4C and many independent recording companies.

Sarah-Jane now balances her time between her two young children and teaching piano, playing the harp at weddings and events across Wales, as well as being the organist at St Mary’s Church, Cardigan.

The evening of Welsh culture at Castell Henllys will begin at 7pm on Friday 3 March. Tickets are £15. Booking is essential. For more information call 01239 891319.

Castell Henllys Iron Age Village is located on a spur of land overlooking the valley of a small river and is in the Pembrokeshire Coast National Park. Visitors gain access to this reconstructed fort after buying their tickets in the Visitor Centre, which is located below the fort.

A track leads through wooded areas to the fort and is steep in places. The track surface is of compacted grit to ease access by wheelchair users and pushchairs. There is limited mobile phone reception in the valley below the fort but the landlines in the Visitor Centre can be used for urgent calls.

A purpose built second car park is located closer to the fort and is accessed by a road to the rear of the site. A map with directions to this car park is available from reception, which has limited disabled parking nearby. From the second car park the route to the fort is shorter (100m), and is not as steep.

A site vehicle is available to carry individuals from the Visitor Centre to the fort and there is also a tramper bike for individuals with mobility problems. A map will show which areas of the site are accessible using the tramper bike. Please ask at reception where a member of staff will give instructions on how to use the vehicle.

A hearing loop is located at the reception desk. An accessible toilet with a panic alarm is located close to the Visitor Centre and disabled toilets are located in the Visitor Centre.

