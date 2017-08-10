Pembrokeshire Coast – Manorbier Range tour offers public rare access

The Ministry of Defence (MOD) is giving members of the public a rare opportunity to visit Manorbier Range and find out how military training takes place in a heritage and conservation site within the Pembrokeshire Coast National Park.

The Pembrokeshire Coast National Park Authority and MOD will be conducting a joint guided tour on 15 August at 10am, offering a fascinating insight into Wales’ military heritage and the use of this Military Training Estate.

Ranger Lynne Houlston said: “The guided tours have proved very popular over the past ten years as this area is normally out of bounds to the public.

“Please be aware that numbers are restricted so book early to avoid disappointment. The tour will not be suitable for children under the age of 16 and dogs are not permitted on the Range.”

The tour will include a presentation by Warrant Officer James Edwards on the military history and use of Manorbier since its creation in 1938.

This will be followed by a close-up view of the Banshee, the aerial target used on the Range.

A short walk around the Range, led by the National Park Authority Ranger Lynne Houlston and Polly Groom of CADW will bring the visit to a close.

The Pembrokeshire Coast National Park is a special place and needs careful management to look after it for everyone to enjoy, now and in the future. At the Park Authority we’re charged with keeping the Park special.

The Park is a unique environment made up of many things – wildlife, habitats, farming, history, tourism, business and local communities. Our job as an Authority is to work to achieve a happy balance for all those with an interest in the Park.

It’s worth remembering that National Parks are not in public ownership. Most of the land is privately owned. In fact in our case, without the foreshore lease, we own just 5.37 sq km of land – just under 1% of the area of the National Park.

So, the Authority is made up of many different parts:

Recreation

Education

Planning

Conservation

National Park Visitor Centres

Committee Members

And the Park is very special and very beautiful. And we want to keep it that way for future generations, which is why we’re here.

For further details and to book a place please contact Lynne Houlston on 01646 662213 or 07866 771188.

For more information about the Pembrokeshire Coast National Park please visit: www.pembrokeshirecoast.org.uk