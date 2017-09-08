Pembrokeshire Coast – Legends Quest winner Ella-May scoops £50 prize

An intrepid young visitor to the recent Pembrokeshire County Show was the winner of the Pembrokeshire Coast National Park Authority’s Legends Quest challenge.

Young Ella-May Kirby, with help from her younger sister Holly, successfully spotted eight legendary creatures in the Pembrokeshire Coast National Park Authority’s marquee, winning £50 for their efforts.Ella-May and her grandad enjoyed a morning at the Authority owned and managed Carew Castle and Tidal Mill, which has been home to many famous legends, including the beautiful Welsh princess, Nest.

National Park Authority Chief Executive Tegryn Jones, along with Carew Castle Manager Daisy Hughes, presented Ella-May with her cheque at Carew Castle and said: “We were delighted to meet Ella-May and her family and present her with her prize.

“Through the competition we hoped to raise awareness in a fun way of some of the legendary heritage sites we help conserve in the National Park.”

Ella-May was also presented with a family pass for Castell Henllys Iron Age Village, the only Iron Age village in the UK reconstructed on the exact site our Celtic ancestors lived 2,000 years ago.

For more information on Castell Henllys Iron Age Village, visit www.castellhenllys.com or Carew Castle visit www.carewcastle.com.