Pembrokeshire Coast, St Ishmaels affordable housing appeal dismissed

Pembrokeshire Coast National Park Authority’s efforts to prioritise the provision of affordable homes have been upheld, after a Planning Inspector dismissed an appeal by a developer who wanted to build only open market housing in St Ishmaels.

The appeal related to an application for outline planning permission for 27 dwellings on land off Trewarren Road, St Ishmaels, which was refused by the Pembrokeshire Coast National Park Authority’s Development Management Committee in November 2015.

The Park Authority was eager for the development to include affordable homes to address the housing need in the area.

The Authority argued that it would require a significant upturn in market conditions to make the scheme viable and wanted to ensure it could look again at the possibility of providing affordable housing on the site if such an upturn took place.

The original application was refused as it failed to provide a suitable means to reassess the viability of affordable housing and planning obligations at later stages in the planning process.

The Inspector concluded that the appeal should be dismissed as the scheme conflicted with adopted planning policy objectives for the provision of affordable homes within the Local Development Plan (LDP) and the National Park Authority’s Affordable Housing: Supplementary Planning Guidance (SPG).

National Park Authority Director of Planning, Jane Gibson said: “This is a planning appeal decision which goes to the heart of making sure that best efforts are used to provide affordable housing for people in the National Park’s towns and villages.

“The landowner put a case to the Planning Inspector that this site should be developed for open market housing only and that the National Park Authority should not attempt to include any affordable homes on the site.”

The landowner also sought an award of costs from the National Park Authority – this request was also dismissed by the Inspector.

The decision notices are available from the Planning Inspectorate’s Appeals Casework Portal – https://acp.planninginspectorate.gov.uk.

For more information on planning in the Pembrokeshire Coast National Park visit www.pembrokeshirecoast.wales/planning.