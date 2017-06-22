Welsh Country

Your Countryside Magazine for Wales

You are here: Home / News From Around Wales / Pembrokeshire Coast National Park Authority elects new Chair

Pembrokeshire Coast National Park Authority elects new Chair

Pembrokeshire Coast National Park Authority recently appointed its new Chair.

Mrs Gwyneth Hayward, who is the Authority’s first female Chair, takes over from Cllr Mike James who had fulfilled the role since 2013. Mrs Hayward was unanimously elected by Members of the Authority at the Annual General Meeting of the Pembrokeshire Coast National Park Authority at its head office in Llanion Park, Pembroke Dock on Wednesday 14 June.

Pembrokeshire Coast

(left to right) Outgoing National Park Authority Chairman Cllr Mike James is pictured with newly appointed Chair, Mrs Gwyneth Hayward, Vice Chairman, Mr Ted Sangster and National Park Authority Chief Executive, Tegryn Jones.

Authority Member Ted Sangster is the new Vice Chairman, taking over the role previously held by Mrs Hayward.

Mrs Hayward has chaired the Authority’s Development Management Committee for four years and is a Trustee of the Aberglasney Restoration Trust. She is also a former Chair of the Welsh Historic Gardens Trust.

The outgoing Chairman was thanked by Mrs Hayward who said: “Cllr James has been meticulous in upholding the purposes of the National Park and has given opinions with great clarity to a wide range of bodies.

“He has upheld the interest and importance of the National Park and has always done this with great good humour. I know he will be sadly missed throughout the family of National Parks and know he will continue to work hard in the interests of the Authority.”

Pembrokeshire Coast

: Members of the National Park Authority (left to right): Cllr Mike James, Cllr Peter Morgan, Cllr Paul Harries, Cllr Reg Owens, Cllr Tony Wilcox, Cllr Phil Baker, Cllr Michael Williams, Mrs Gwyneth Hayward, Mr Ted Sangster, Mrs Julie James, Cllr Steve Yelland, Cllr Kevin Doolin, Dr Rachel Heath-Davies and Cllr Mrs Di Clements. Unable to be present were Mr Allan Archer, Mrs Christine Gwyther, Cllr Mike Evans and Cllr Phillip Kidney. © Pembrokeshire Coast National Park Authority.

During his time as Chairman, Cllr James represented the Park Authority on the Executive Committee of National Parks Wales and the UK Association of National Park Authorities.

Mrs Hayward also welcomed the group of new Members who have been appointed by Pembrokeshire County Council elections and the Welsh Government and added: “I hope that they will enjoy the experience as much as I have, especially the privilege of working with the Authority’s dedicated staff.”

The new county council representatives are Cllr Phil Baker, Cllr Mrs Di Clements, Cllr Kevin Doolin, Cllr Phillip Kidney and Cllr Steve Yelland. The new Welsh Government appointees are Dr Rachel Heath-Davies and Mrs Julie James.

At a following meeting of the Authority’s Development Management Committee, Cllr Reg Owens was elected Chairman and Cllr Michael Williams was elected Vice Chairman

For more information visit: ww.pembrokeshirecoast.org.uk

About Us

Contact Us

Mission Statement

Advertising

Terms & Conditions

Hours & Info

Welsh Country Magazine, Aberbanc,
Llandysul, Ceredigion, SA44 5NP
01559 372010
Open: 9am - 5pm
Closed: Saturday - Sunday

STAY CONNECTED

RSS
SOCIALICON
Facebook
Twitter
Google+
Pinterest
0

Your Cart