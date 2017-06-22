Pembrokeshire Coast National Park Authority elects new Chair

Pembrokeshire Coast National Park Authority recently appointed its new Chair.

Mrs Gwyneth Hayward, who is the Authority’s first female Chair, takes over from Cllr Mike James who had fulfilled the role since 2013. Mrs Hayward was unanimously elected by Members of the Authority at the Annual General Meeting of the Pembrokeshire Coast National Park Authority at its head office in Llanion Park, Pembroke Dock on Wednesday 14 June.

Authority Member Ted Sangster is the new Vice Chairman, taking over the role previously held by Mrs Hayward.

Mrs Hayward has chaired the Authority’s Development Management Committee for four years and is a Trustee of the Aberglasney Restoration Trust. She is also a former Chair of the Welsh Historic Gardens Trust.

The outgoing Chairman was thanked by Mrs Hayward who said: “Cllr James has been meticulous in upholding the purposes of the National Park and has given opinions with great clarity to a wide range of bodies.

“He has upheld the interest and importance of the National Park and has always done this with great good humour. I know he will be sadly missed throughout the family of National Parks and know he will continue to work hard in the interests of the Authority.”

During his time as Chairman, Cllr James represented the Park Authority on the Executive Committee of National Parks Wales and the UK Association of National Park Authorities.

Mrs Hayward also welcomed the group of new Members who have been appointed by Pembrokeshire County Council elections and the Welsh Government and added: “I hope that they will enjoy the experience as much as I have, especially the privilege of working with the Authority’s dedicated staff.”

The new county council representatives are Cllr Phil Baker, Cllr Mrs Di Clements, Cllr Kevin Doolin, Cllr Phillip Kidney and Cllr Steve Yelland. The new Welsh Government appointees are Dr Rachel Heath-Davies and Mrs Julie James.

At a following meeting of the Authority’s Development Management Committee, Cllr Reg Owens was elected Chairman and Cllr Michael Williams was elected Vice Chairman

For more information visit: ww.pembrokeshirecoast.org.uk