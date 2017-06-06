Pembrokeshire Coast Authority appeal to dog walkers following incidents

The Pembrokeshire Coast National Park Authority is appealing to dog walkers to keep their pets under close control while out in the countryside and on the Pembrokeshire Coast Path following a number of recent incidents.

The advice, from Pembrokeshire Coast National Park Authority, comes after sheep were rescued having become stranded on cliffs after being chased by dogs. Another unfortunate case ended with the body of a dog being retrieved after it had fallen off the cliff edge.

Park Authority Access and Rights of Way Manager, Anthony Richards said: “These recent incidents illustrate the need to keep dogs under close control when walking in the Pembrokeshire countryside and on the Pembrokeshire Coast Path.

“The National Park Authority is aware of at least ten incidents last year where dogs had to be rescued from cliffs or died falling from the cliff edge. Dogs must be kept under close control in the countryside – on a lead if livestock are present – and especially on the Coast Path where there are unguarded cliff edges.

“Our message is simple: keep to the path and you’ll be safe, and that goes for your dog too.”

For more information, including the National Park Authority’s Dog Walking Code of Conduct, visit www.pembrokeshirecoast.wales/walking and click on ‘Walking Your Dog’.