Pembrokeshire Coast – Appeal for dog walkers to keep pets under control during lambing season

The lambing season is now upon us and with many public paths crossing fields of sheep, the Pembrokeshire Coast National Park Authority is offering dog walkers some general advice and best practice to follow when they are out walking with their pets.

While walking the Pembrokeshire Coast Path National Trail and other public rights of way, please make sure:

Your dog is kept on a short lead and under close control when sheep are present.

You clean up after your pet as dog mess can spread diseases to farm animals. Please bag it and bin it wherever you are, using any public waste bin.

We want you and your dog to enjoy the Park without risk to yourselves or to other visitors, farm animals or wildlife. Uncontrolled dogs can injure or kill animals and wildlife and it is against the law to allow your dog to disturb or chase them.

Uncontrolled dogs are also at risk of falling off cliff edges (each year the Coast Guard rescues stranded dogs or recovers ones bitten by adders).

When walking among cattle, if you feel threatened – don’t hang on to your dog – let it go and make your own way to safety.

Dog mess can cause infections and disease in humans and farm animals. It can also affect special soils that rare plants need to survive. Please carry a bag to pick up dog mess and take it away to put in a litter bin.

National Park Authority Public Rights Of Way Officer, Meurig Nicholas said: “If your dog is out of your sight or left out of control, it may chase after, attack or worry sheep. Worried and stressed pregnant sheep can miscarry or abort their lambs, which is also very distressing for farmers.

“Newborn lambs are also very vulnerable at this time, and can get very distressed and die if they are separated from their mothers or abandoned after being chased by dogs.

“The Pembrokeshire Coast and countryside boasts miles of spectacular scenery, and we all want to get out there and enjoy it, including our four-legged friends.

“While the countryside can provide the environment to give your dog the exercise they need, we also need to be sure that they are kept under control and safe, particularly around livestock and especially sheep at this time of year.”

For more information, including the National Park Authority’s Dog Walking Code of Conduct, visit www.pembrokeshirecoast.wales/walking and click on Walking Your Dog.