Pembrokeshire Coast – Celebrate St Dwynwen’s Day In Style

As the Year of Legends begins in earnest, Oriel y Parc Gallery and Visitor Centre and Castell Henllys Iron Age Village are holding special events, run by Pembrokeshire Coast National Park Authority, to celebrate St Dwynwen – the Welsh patron saint of lovers.

Both attractions, which are run by the Pembrokeshire Coast National Park Authority, will help you learn more about the legendary love story and St Dwynwen’s Day, which is celebrated on 25 January.

Oriel y Parc and Castell Henllys Manager, Jenn Jones said: “St Dwynwen’s Day has increased in popularity in recent years and the Year of Legends seemed the ideal time introduce even more people to Dwynwen’s tragic tale.

“Whether you want to create a handmade keepsake to give your other half or dine out on St Dwynwen’s Day with a loved one, these events will be sure warm your heart and bring this legend to life.”

For those who wish to create a bespoke heart-shaped gift to give to a special someone, Oriel y Parc in St Davids will be holding a ‘Make a heart for St Dwynwen’s Day’ workshop’ from 2pm-4pm on Saturday 21 January.

Booking is essential. Please call 01437 720392 to reserve a place. £3 per person.

Castell Henllys Iron Age Village, nestled deep in the Pembrokeshire Coast National Park, will be holding a St Dwynwen’s Day supper on Wednesday 25 January in partnership with Y Sgubor Café.

People will be able to enjoy a romantic evening from 7pm with a traditional Welsh two-course menu with entertainment provided by local four-piece folk band Quarto, who will be playing a mix of traditional, modern and original songs.

Tickets are £20 per person and booking is essential. To reserve your place call 01239 891319.

For more information about the Pembrokeshire Coast National Park Authority and their events please visit: www.pembrokeshirecoast.wales