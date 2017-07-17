Pembrokeshire Coast – Carew Castle’s Princess Nest inspires author

Carew Castle, managed by the Pembrokeshire Coast National Park Authority, will bring one of Wales’ most intriguing historical figures to life with two special events this summer.

On Sunday 30 July, The Taffire Theatre Company will perform the story of Princess Nest with two open air performances of Nest at 11am and 3pm in the Courtyard or Carew Castle, managed by the Pembrokeshire Coast National Park Authority. Entry is included in the price of normal admission.

To complement the dramatic performance, local author Tracey Warr will give a talk at 1pm called Daughter of the Last King: History behind the fiction. Tracey will give a fascinating account of late 11th and early 12th century Pembrokeshire, in particular the life of the legendary Princess Nest.

Princess Nest was the daughter of a Welsh prince, Rhys ap Tewdwr, the King of Deheubarth and was born around 1080. She spent time in the court of Henry I and had his son.

Nest then married the Constable of Pembroke Castle, Gerald de Windsor, who was given the site of Carew Castle as a dowry.

Together they built the first castle on the site from earth and stakes and had several children, with Nest going on to have a very colourful and eventful life.

Sadly, Nest did not end her days in her beloved Carew, but it is said her spirit can be seen walking the grounds of the Castle on a still night.

For more information on these two events on 30 July, and other great family events taking place over the summer at Carew Castle and Tidal Mill, please visit www.carewcastle.com or like our Facebook page.

Or for more information about the Pembrokeshire Coast National Parl Authority you can read more on their website: www.pembrokeshirecoast.org.uk