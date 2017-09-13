The Pembrokeshire Coast National Park Authority had double cause for celebration at the recent Radio Pembrokeshire Business Awards as it proudly sponsored one award, while one of its visitor attractions collected another.

Carew Castle and Tidal Mill, which is managed by the Pembrokeshire Coast National Park Authority, won the Customer Service Award, while Pembrokeshire Scallops won the New Business Award, which was sponsored by the Authority.

Carew Castle Manager Daisy Hughes said: “It was with great pride that I learned the Castle had been shortlisted for this award and for the public to have voted for us as the winner makes this achievement all the more special.

“I am lucky to lead a fantastic team who always work hard to maintain consistently high levels of customer service and ensure our visitors enjoy their visit. This award is testament to their hard work.”

Pembrokeshire Scallops specialises in carefully harvesting shellfish from the seabed around the Pembrokeshire Coast by hand, leaving others to breed and re-populate.

The company was established in 2015 by Ceri Jones and Neil Walters, and while many businesses in Pembrokeshire are busier during the summer, the scallop season takes place during the winter months.

Neil Walters of Pembrokeshire Scallops said: “Pembrokeshire Scallops is very proud and honoured to have won the Radio Pembrokeshire New Business Award this year.

“It means a great deal to us, having others recognise the hard work that we as a company put in to bringing the absolute finest fresh scallops to the table.

“We started the company from the ground up with sustainable and ecologically sound methods at the forefront of our business model. We have brought new skills to the county as well as bringing some old skills back to life.

“We love what we do, and we are lucky that we get to do our job in the finest county in the UK, Pembrokeshire, which we feel is by far the most beautiful and diverse county. The seascapes we get to see are truly breathtaking.”

National Park Authority Chair Gwyneth Hayward added: “This event brought together the very best Pembrokeshire businesses under one roof to celebrate the local economy and the nominees and winners should be extremely proud of their achievements.

“It was a pleasure to reward one of the county’s newest and most sustainable businesses and it was particularly enjoyable to see one of the Authority’s visitor attractions also win an award.”

For more information about Carew Castle and Tidal Mill visit www.carewcastle.com and for more information about Pembrokeshire Scallops visit www.pembrokeshirescallops.co.uk.