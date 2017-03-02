Pembrokeshire Coast – Community Archaeologist to bring National Park’s past to life

Pembrokeshire Coast National Park Authority has appointed a Community Archaeologist to bring people closer to the area’s fascinating past and find out how they can help conserve it for future generations.

Delun Gibby’s main role will be to encourage people to engage with and value their local heritage, whilst working with local communities and volunteers to record, monitor and care for archaeological sites in the Pembrokeshire Coast National Park.

She will also be providing practical advice to landowners in the Park who have Scheduled Ancient Monuments and other archaeological features on their land, as well as giving talks to the wider community.

Delun said: “There are so many people who do not know about the wealth of amazing archaeology that is right here on their doorstep. While they may know about the area’s most iconic sites, I will be encouraging them to find out more about some of the Park’s lesser known heritage hotspots.

“I am currently planning some new projects that will help people connect with the National Park’s historic landscape and encourage them to take an active interest in conserving them.

“These projects will hopefully help engage people of all ages and give them experience in a range of new skills that they can then apply to the sites and monuments that matter to them.”

Delun, who is from Maenclochog, studied Ancient History and Archaeology at Nottingham University and is currently in the final stages of completing a PhD in Prehistoric Heritage in Wales at Bangor University.

She will be delivering a talk celebrating Women’s Heritage at Castell Henllys Iron Age Village at 7.30pm on Wednesday 8 March, to mark International Women’s Day. Tickets are £8, which includes cheese and wine. To book call 01239 891319.

The National Park has a varied landscape of rugged cliffs, sandy beaches, wooded estuaries and wild inland hills, covering a total area of 629 km2 (243 sq mi). It falls into four distinct sections. Running clockwise around the coast, these are the south Pembrokeshire coast, including Caldey Island; the Daugleddau estuary; the St Bride’s Bay coast, including the coastal islands; and the Preseli Hills. However, not all of the park is coastal, and there are even forests and marshes on the edges of the park.

