Pembrokeshire Coast Members’ allowances and expenses published

The 18 Members of the Pembrokeshire Coast National Park Authority were paid a total of £78,945 in basic and senior salaries in the last financial year (1 April 2016 to 31 March 2017).

Allowances during this period were determined by the Independent Remuneration Panel for Wales, whose remit to prescribe Members’ salaries extended to Pembrokeshire Coast National Park Authorities in 2012.

During the 2016/17 financial year Welsh Government appointees David Ellis and Melinda Thomas finished their terms of office, while Cllr Bob Kilmister stood down temporarily to stand as a candidate in the 2016 National Assembly for Wales elections.

Reimbursement of travelling, subsistence and other expense payments amounted to £8,293 in the last financial year, compared with £8,475 in 2015/16.

Members attend a range of meetings on behalf of the Authority for which their expenses are included in the ‘Travel & Subsistence’ section.

The summarised payments are listed in the chart below, where Members’ attendance is shown as a percentage of the number of meetings organised by the Authority at which the Member was expected to attend.

The Document can be accessed on the Authority’s website on www.pembrokeshirecoast.org.uk under About Us/The Authority/Corporate Documents/Draft Statement of Accounts 2016-17.

Schedule of Members Allowances & Expenses Paid

in the Financial Year 2016/17

NAME Basic Salary Senior salary Travel & subsistence % of attendance Cllr ST Hudson 3,600 117 68% Mr D Ellis1 2,250 1,250 39 88% Cllr M Williams 3,600 166 100% Cllr PJ Morgan 3,600 270 95% Cllr DGM James 12,300 1,707 95% Mrs GM Hayward 4 6,000 675 91% Mr AE Sangster 3,600 400 96% Cllr LM Jenkins 4 3,600 844 90% Ms CM Gwyther 3,600 0 59% Mr AG Archer 4 3,600 1,003 71% Mrs MJ Thomas 2 2,400 779 73% Cllr NP Harries 3,600 741 91% Cllr RS Owens 4 3,600 448 95% Cllr DWM Rees 3,600 589 67% Cllr RP Kilmister 3 3,252 515 95% Cllr AW Wilcox 3,600 0 91% Cllr M Evans 3,600 0 59% Cllr RM Lewis5 – 0 90% Total 51,102 19,550 8,293 84% 1 Term of office came to an end during the year and served part of the year as Deputy Chair 2 Term of office came to an end during the year 3 Temporarily stood down while a candidate in National Assembly for Wales Elections 4 Includes additional travel & subsistence paid due to joint working with the Brecon Beacons National Park Authority at their offices in Brecon 5 Not eligible for payment of a Salary in accordance with the Independent Remuneration Panel for Wales’ Annual Report 2017/18 published under the requirements of the Local Government (Wales) Measure 2011