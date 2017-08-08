Pembrokeshire Coast – Have a legendary time at County Show marquee

With 2017 designated as the Year of Legends in Wales, the Pembrokeshire Coast National Park Authority has plenty to showcase at this year’s County Show on 15-17 August with its historical landscape and two sites, Carew Castle and Tidal Mill and Castell Henllys Iron Age Village.

On the corner of Central and Main Avenues you’ll find the Pembrokeshire Coast National Park Authority’s marquee, packed with lots of free legendary activities for children, as well as plenty of information on getting out and about in the Park.

The Authority’s Chair Gwyneth Hayward said: “This year the Authority is inviting people to come and enjoy learning about Pembrokeshire Legends and the landscape that has shaped these stories.

“As well as a magical storytelling grotto and free face painting, there will be staff from Carew Castle and Castell Henllys Iron Age Village leading dragon and pot making activities, plus a chance to find out more about all the great walking opportunities the Park has to offer.”

The stand will also be home to special rockpool tanks containing a fantastic range of wildlife from Pembrokeshire’s coastal waters to inspire you to identify and discover them yourself on the beautiful beaches along our shores.

National Park Youth Rangers will be helping with a children’s activity and you may spot a Roman gladiator walking around the showground and marquee!

Each day we’ll be giving away discount tickets for our popular visitor attractions, Castell Henllys Iron Age Village and Carew Castle and Tidal Mill, plus a chance to win £50 by taking part in a Legends Challenge treasure hunt activity around the Park Authority’s marquee.

For more information visit www.pembrokeshirecoast.wales. You can also find the National Park Authority on Twitter @PembsCoast or Facebook ‘Pembrokeshire Coast’.