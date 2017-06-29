Pembrokeshire Coast – Have your say on National Park’s future

If you live, work or play in the Pembrokeshire Coast National Park and you want to influence its future, now is your chance to have your say at the early stages of the National Park Authority’s Local Development Plan.

The Pembrokeshire Coast National Park Authority has begun the first stages of public consultation on the Replacement Preferred Strategy stage of its development plan, and has prepared pre-deposit proposals documents, which is if adopted, will replace the current plan.

The Authority is the Local Planning Authority for the National Park area and assesses planning applications against the policies of the development plan.

Planning Officer Sarah Hirst said: “We’re preparing a replacement plan which will guide the planning decisions made in the future. The documents which are eventually adopted will be the basis for decisions on land use planning for the Pembrokeshire Coast National Park.

“The documents available for comment in this round include the strategy, sustainability appraisal, equalities impact assessment and candidate site register and there is also an opportunity to propose change to candidate sites submitted already or to propose new ones.”

The plan contains policies to guide where development should and shouldn’t happen up until 2031. Parcels of land are being looked at for developments of housing, including affordable housing, business and other community uses.

It will also highlight areas that should be protected from development, such as open spaces, ‘green wedges’, countryside and coastline.

The plan also covers issues like minerals and waste development; the local economy, particularly in terms of tourism; and diversification in the countryside.

To see the Preferred Strategy log onto www.pembrokeshirecoast.wales/haveyoursay ( www.arfordirpenfro.cymru/dweudeichdweud ) .

Or you can view it at the Park Authority’s head office in Llanion Park, Pembroke Dock – and at libraries across Pembrokeshire with web access.

If you want to comment on the plan, you’ll need to respond by 4.30pm on Friday July 21, when this stage of the consultation closes.

For more information about the Pembrokeshire National Coast visit: www.pembrokeshirecoast.org.uk