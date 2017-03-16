Open Spaces Society Opposes Electricity Line Across Bridgend Common

The Open Spaces Society, Britain’s leading pressure-group for the protection of common land, has objected to a proposal from Western Power Distribution to site an overhead electricity line, with 16 poles, on a South Wales common.

The proposed electricity line would run for more than a mile across Mynydd Llangeinwyr common, the upland between Cwm Garw and Cwm Ogwr Fawr, about six miles north of Bridgend. Because the line will affect common land, Western Power Distribution must obtain the consent of Welsh ministers, via the Planning Inspectorate, under section 38 of the Commons Act 2006. The Open Spaces Society believes that the line will be an eyesore and will spoil the enjoyment of walkers and riders on this wild, open common.

Says Kate Ashbrook, general secretary of the Open Spaces Society: ‘The public has the right to walk and ride on this common, which is a lung for the residents of the valleys.

‘Commons are of immense value for public recreation and these wild, open landscapes are ever diminishing. We believe that an overhead line, with 16 poles marching across this common, will spoil the common’s unique qualities as well as the public’s enjoyment of it for fresh air and exercise.

‘We have therefore proposed that Western Power Distribution should put the line underground where it crosses the common,’ Kate declares.

About Open Spaces Society: The Open Spaces Society was founded in 1865 as the Commons Preservation Society.* It is Britain’s oldest national conservation body. Its founders and early members included John Stuart Mill, Lord Eversley, Sir Robert Hunter and Octavia Hill. The last two founded the National Trust in 1895 along with Canon Rawnsley.

Lord Eversley, as George Lefevre, was a Liberal MP and became a junior minister at the Board of Trade in Gladstone’s government. He held a variety of posts including Commissioner of Works. He opened Hampton Court Park, Kew Gardens and Regent’s Park to the public.

Over the last century the society has preserved commons for the enjoyment of the public. It has also been active in protecting the historical and vital rights-of-way network through England and Wales.

