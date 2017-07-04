Open Spaces Society deplores power-lines on Bridgend Common

The Open Spaces Society, Britain’s leading pressure-group for the protection of common land, is disappointed that Welsh ministers have approved an application from Western Power Distribution to site an overhead electricity line, with 16 poles, on a South Wales common.

The proposed electricity line will run for more than a mile across Mynydd Llangeinwyr common, the upland between Cwm Garw and Cwm Ogwr Fawr about six miles north of Bridgend. Because the line will affect common land, Western Power Distribution had to obtain the consent of Welsh ministers, via the Planning Inspectorate, under section 38 of the Commons Act 2006. The Open Spaces Society argued that the line would be an eyesore and would spoil the enjoyment of walkers and riders on this wild, open common.

The inspector, Joanne Burston, imposed a condition requiring the reinstatement after three months and she considered that the works would not unacceptably impede public rights of access.

Says Kate Ashbrook, general secretary of the Open Spaces Society: ‘We believe that this line should be put underground where it crosses the common. While it may not physically impede access, it will be a severe visual intrusion.

‘This common is a lung for the residents of the valleys and wild, open landscapes such as this are becoming increasingly rare. The power lines will diminish people’s enjoyment of this lovely common.’

About the Open Spaces Society:

The Open Spaces Society was founded in 1865 as the Commons Preservation Society.* It is Britain’s oldest national conservation body. Its founders and early members included John Stuart Mill, Lord Eversley, Sir Robert Hunter and Octavia Hill. The last two founded the National Trust in 1895 along with Canon Rawnsley.

Lord Eversley, as George Lefevre, was a Liberal MP and became a junior minister at the Board of Trade in Gladstone’s government. He held a variety of posts including Commissioner of Works. He opened Hampton Court Park, Kew Gardens and Regent’s Park to the public.

Over the last century the society has preserved commons for the enjoyment of the public. It has also been active in protecting the historical and vital rights-of-way network through England and Wales.

