New for 2017, catering hire from Ceridwen Centre

Catering hire from Ceridwen Centre will provide you with all the essentials for your events needs.

For local DIY celebrations for birthdays, anniversaries, christenings and other events at your own home, catering hire from Ceridwen Centre can hire out cutlery, white crockery, glasses, water jugs, tea urns, rustic wooden tables and benches, retro industrial style chairs, bunting, etc at very reasonable rates.

Obviously, you’ll need to contact us to check our availability and rates, but do ask when you’re considering catering for your own special event.

We also have the most fantastic large double tipi if you’re looking to seat up to 100!

Once A Month Sunday Lunch

This is a new venture that our Chef is very excited about.

First Sunday of each month a different set menu will be on offer, starting from 8th January 2017. 3 courses for £19 / 2 courses for £15 / a Licensed Bar.

Contact us to view the set menu & book your table in advance.

Ceridwen Centre is a holiday, training & retreat centre set in 40 organic acres in rural North Carmarthenshire. With self catering or catered accommodation in house for up to 25. Additional cottage sleeping 7, B&B farmhouse rooms, yurts & restored gypsy wagon available. Ideally located for outdoor activities. Ceridwen centre’s on site facilities include mountain bike hire, licensed function/meeting room, meals, craft fairs & various events, workshops & classes. Dog Friendly.

Awarded Gold for Sustainable Tourism, Carmarthenshire in 2013 and 2015, Silver in Glamping and Camping and Bronze in Self-catering 2015.

For more information about Ceridwen Centre visit: www.ceridwencentre.co.uk