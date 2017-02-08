National Park Authority consulting on draft Corporate Plan

The Pembrokeshire Coast National Park Authority is consulting on its draft Corporate Plan for 2017/18, which sets out its main work programme and projects for the coming year.

The Well-being of Future Generations Act 2015 places a duty on the Pembrokeshire Coast National Park Authority to set out its Well-being Objectives and to demonstrate how these contribute to the seven Well-being Goals set out in the Act.

The Corporate Plan, which is also intended to be the Annual Improvement Plan, sets out the these objectives and explains how the Authority’s work will contribute to the objectives.

The Well-being Objectives are:

To encourage and support the development of sustainable employment and businesses, particularly in tourism and recreation. To improve the health of the National Park’s ecosystems To enable and encourage more people to improve their well-being by making a greater use of the National Park regardless of their circumstances To continue to ensure equality is embedded within the work and culture of the National Park Authority. To work alongside communities to help them make the most of the National Park Authority. To protect and promote the local culture of language, arts and heritage of the area. To ensure our work makes a positive contribution to global well-being.

The draft plan is available from the Authority’s website www.pembrokeshirecoast.wales and hard copies are available to view at the Park Authority’s headquarters in Pembroke Dock.

The Authority is now consulting on this draft and welcomes comments which may be sent in writing to Pembrokeshire Coast National Park Authority, Llanion Park, Pembroke Dock,Pembrokeshire, SA72 6DY or emailed to info@pembrokeshirecoast.org.uk to be received before 1 March 2017.

The Pembrokeshire Coast National Park is a special place and needs careful management to look after it for everyone to enjoy, now and in the future. At the Park Authority we’re charged with keeping the Park special.

For more information on the The Draft plan or The Pembrokeshire Coast National Park Authority please visit: www.pembrokeshirecoast.wales