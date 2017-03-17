National Library of Wales – Welsh legends celebrated in new exhibition

Wales celebrates its past, present, and future with attractions, events and activities in legendary locations across country during 2017. To coincide with this Year of Legends in Wales, The National Library of Wales, Aberystwyth is hosting a new exhibition.

From March 18, there will be an opportunity for visitors to come ‘face to face’ with Welsh legends from the National Portrait Collection at The National Library of Wales. Highlights of the ‘Legends!’ exhibition include a portrait of Aneurin Bevan by Andrew Vicari, Gwynfor Evans by David Griffiths, Ruth Jones by Malcolm Gwyon along with the Wales football team painted by Goal Keeper Owain Fôn Williams, to name just a few.

“It is a huge honour for me to have the opportunity to showcase my artwork as part of the Legends exhibition at the National Library,” said Owain Fôn Williams. “Wales has a wealth of legends and I cannot think of a better way than through the medium of art to honour and remember them.

“I hope that the ‘Together Stronger’ legends bring back great memories.”

The exhibition is open from Monday to Saturday from 9.30am to 5pm.

General Opening Hours Monday – Friday 9:30 – 18:00 Saturday 9:30 – 17:00 Reading Rooms Monday – Friday 9:30 – 18:00 Saturday 9:30 – 17:00 (with limited service) Exhibitions Monday – Saturday 9:30 – 17:00 The National Screen and Sound Archive of Wales Monday – Friday 10:00 – 17:00 Pen Dinas Restaurant Monday – Friday 9:00 – 17:00 Saturday 10:00 – 16:00 The Library Shop Monday – Friday 9:00 – 17:00 Saturday 9:30 – 17:00

For more information please visit: ww.llgc.org.uk