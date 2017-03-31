National Library of Wales – Ceremony to be held for Ystafell Eluned Gymraes Davies opening

A special ceremony will be held at The National Library of Wales, Aberystwyth on Friday 31 March when Ystafell Eluned Gymraes Davies will be officially opened.

In 2012 The National Library of Wales received a bequest from the Eluned Gymraes Davies estate (1910-2004) to introduce a series of craft projects in her memory.

During the past five years participants from across Wales took part in a series of workshops based on a specific trade with the themes inspired by the National Library’s collections.

Among the masterpieces created are:

Embroidery on the theme of Swansea Copper Industry

Metalwork on the theme of Llŷn Peninsula

Weaving on the theme of Pilgrims’ Paths

Wood Carving on the theme of Icons of Merthyr Tydfil

Stained Glass works on the theme of Pembrokeshire

Silk painting on the theme of Anglesey.

These masterpieces will be displayed in a permanent space at The National Library of Wales; Ystafell Eluned Gymraes Davies.

Each project had an objective of giving people the opportunity to learn various crafts, with particular focus on craft that Eluned Gymraes herself promoted. It was agreed that each project should include a series of workshops led by experienced tutors to create a collaborative piece, and that each element of the sessions were to be provided free of charge.

Eluned Gymraes Davies who was born in Pontardawe, played a key role when Glamorgan County Council established Bryn House Community Centre in Swansea over 60 years ago, and was appointed the first Head there. Over the decades, the Centre has continued to provide education for people over 16 years old, and is working to improve and expand their job skills and career prospects by offering a range of courses.

All students were given an opportunity to visit The National Library of Wales to learn about its collections and work, and to have a closer look at some specific materials which related to the project.

Linda Tomos, Chief Executive and Librarian of The National Library of Wales said:

“It is a great honour to officially open Ystafell Eluned Gymraes Davies. It is a privilege for the Library to recognize the contribution of Eluned Gymraes Davies to public life in Wales and her generosity to the Library. It will be a great opportunity to showcase the masterpieces which are the culmination of years of hard work that reflects the interests and values of Eluned Gymraes Davies. ”

