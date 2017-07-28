National Library of Wales’ President Rhodri Glyn Thomas, announced (on 21stJuly) that a new Treasurer and a new Trustee had been appointed to the Library’s Board of Trustees.

Mr Lee Yale-Helms (pictured here)has been appointed Treasurer. Mr Lee Yale-Helms’ term of office will begin on 1st August 2017, when the current Treasurer, Mr Colin John’s term of office ends.



Ms Eleri Twynog Davies has also been appointed as a Trustee, and her term of office began on 1st July 2017.

Both have been appointed for a four year term.

Rhodri Glyn Thomas, the Library’s president said:

“The National Library of Wales’ Board of Trustees welcomes the appointments of Mr Lee Yale-Helms and Ms Eleri Twynog Davies. Both will offer experience and valuable expertise to the Board and I know that my fellow Trustees join me in wishing both of them every success as they begin their terms of office.”



Biography:

Lee Yale-Helms

Mr Lee Yale-Helms lives in Holywell, Flintshire, and works as an Associate Director for CIPFA’s Financial Advisory Services; he is also an associate lecturer in accounting, finance and economics at the University of Manchester.

Lee has experience of fundraising, and has helped a number of organisations to obtain funding form the Heritage Lottery Fund. He is also active in his local community in fundraising for the Riding Association for the Disabled, and is Treasurer of a local junior football team.

Prior to working for CIPFA, Lee worked for Pricewaterhouse Coopers, specialising in corporate governance, and before that, was a Senior Accountant with Cheshire County Council.



Eleri Twynog Davies

A native of Lampeter, Eleri now lives in Llansteffan, Carmarthenshire. She manages a children’s theatre company – In Character – which commissions and produces shows for schools and heritage sites bases on characters form Welsh history. Eleri is also a Director of the Children’s Welsh History Festival – an annual festival which works in partnership with heritage bodies to stage shows and workshops about the history of Wales in heritage sites across Wales.

Eleri has worked as Head of Marketing and Events for S4C for twelve years, with responsibility for producing and delivering the marketing strategy, and also contributed regularly to the channel’s wider strategy. Eleri has also worked as Marketing Officer for the National Eisteddfod and for National Museum Wales.