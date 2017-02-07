The National Library of Wales, Contemporary Music awards celebrate Welsh Music heritage

Gwobrau’r Selar will present awards to the winners of 12 categories voted for by the public in Aberystwyth Students Union on the evening of 18 February, but during the day people will be able to learn more about the foundation of the industry thanks to a series of activities at the National Library of Wales.

It has already been announced that Cardiff based Welsh music legend, Geraint Jarman, will receive this year’s ‘Special Contribution’ award from Y Selar as recognition of his huge contribution to Welsh music over the last 40 years. Geraint Jarman will perform an exclusive acoustic gig at Pantycelyn Hall in Aberystwyth on Friday 17 February, and will also hold a special talk with Emyr Glyn Williams of Ankst Musik on Saturday 18 February in Y Drwm at the National Library.

Y Selar magazines annual music awards are a celebration of the best Welsh language contemporary music of this moment, but will also this year celebrate Welsh pop music’s heritage on Saturday 18 February.

A second talk will also take place in Y Drwm, as Rhys Gwynfor holds a question and answer session with Dafydd Evans of the revolutionary band Y Blew – the first ever Welsh language electric rock band who formed in Aberystwyth University exactly 50 years ago.

A number of other activities will take place in the Library during the day, including an exhibition of Y Blew and Geraint Jarman memorabilia which are in the Library’s collections; guided tours of the Library’s music archives; and special Wikipedia sessions to encourage people to publish more Welsh pop articles on the online encyclopaedia.



Remembering Welsh music heritage

“Even though the main aim of Gwobrau’r Selar is to celebrate the present and look forward to the future, we’re also keen for people to learn more about the history of Welsh contemporary music” said Gwobrau’r Selar organiser, Owain Schiavone.

“The Welsh music scene is in a really good and healthy place at the moment, and stronger than ever in terms of the quality and depth of artists. But I think it’s important that people are able to learn and appreciate from where all this has come – the development over the fifty years since Y Blew formed as the first Welsh rock act is nothing short of remarkable, and the story is really interesting.”



Wicipop

Wikipedia Wales is currently running a campaign called ‘Wicipop’ to encourage more people to post more articles and information about Welsh music on the service. Sessions will be held from 10:00 on the 18th where people can learn how to go about loading content on the online encyclopaedia, with a brew and bite to eat for anyone calling in.

“Wikipedia are very glad to play a part in the Gwobrau’r Selar activities and will welcome anyone to our Wicipop ‘editathon’ on the day” said Jason Evans, Wikipedian in Residence at the National Library of Wales.

“It’s an opportunity to learn how to edit on Wikipedia, add to the information we have about the pop music scene in Wales and enjoy a free meal in the bargain!”

Wealth of musical collections

The National Library of Wales has much more than just books in its collections, there is a huge array of film, sound, art and other archives and items within its walls. Special guided tour of the collections will be held during the day to give people a taste of the musical items held in the archive.

“There are a wealth of items related to the Welsh music industry here, and the guided tours held at 11:30 and 15:30 is a great opportunity to have a look behind the scenes at these” said Dan Griffiths of the National Screen and Sound Archive.

“We are also holding a small multimedia exhibition of Y Blew and Geraint Jarman items which will be in place from Dydd Miwsig Cymru on 10 February and the Gwobrau’r Selar weekend.”

All the above activities will be held between 10:00 and 16:00 on Saturday 18 February, and more information can be found on the Y Selar website and Gwobrau’r Selar Facebook event.

For more information about The National Library of Wales visit: www.llgc.org.uk