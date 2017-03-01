National Gardens Scheme – Gardens to visit during March and April

The National Gardens Scheme tells us which gardens are open for visitors during March and April

Ranging from cosy inner-city retreats to grand Capability Brown landscapes, in 2016 over 3,800 gardens opened their gates for the scheme. The National Gardens Scheme calendar opens with the Snowdrop Festival in February, and remains in bloom throughout the year, finishing with a celebration of autumn colour. Festival weekend invites the public to celebrate the Great British Garden every year, with over 400 gardens opening over the weekend; whilst events such as the opening of Frogmore gardens, tulip season and late-summer flowering gardens ensure there’s always a great day to be had with the National Gardens Scheme.

Having donated over £45 million to its beneficiaries; that includes Macmillan, Marie Cure and the Queen’s Nursing Institute, the National Gardens Scheme is a great champion of nursing and caring charities across Great Britain.

Below is a list of NGS Gardens open for visitors during March and April 2017:

Oak Cottage, Welshpool, SY21 7JP

Sunday 19 March, Sunday 16 April, Monday 17 April, Sunday 30 April, Monday 1 May (2-5pm).

Adm £3.50 Chd free

Maesfron Hall and Gardens, Trewern, Nr Welshpool, SY21 8EA

Sunday 9 April (2-5pm)

Adm £5 Chd free

The Crystal Garden, Golwg yr Ynys, Nr St Davids, SA62 6XT

Sunday 16 & Monday 17 April (1-5pm)

Adm £3 Chd free

Woodlands Farm and The Old Vicarage, Penrhos, NP15 2LE

Sunday 23 April (2-6pm)

Comb adm £6.50 Chd free

Cartref, Nr Arddleen, SY22 6QL

Saturday 29 and Sunday 30 April 1-4.30pm

Adm £3 Chd free

Fraithwen, Tregynon, SY16 3EW

Sunday 30 April 2-5pm

Adm £3.50. Chd free

The following gardens are open in April by arrangement please ring the owner to arrange your visit:

Abernant, Garthmyl, SY15 6RZ

Visitors welcome by arrangement

April – July

Tel: 01686 640494

Arnant House, Nr Aberaeron, SA46 0HF

Visitors welcome by arrangement

April – August Adm £3.50 chd free

Tel: 01545 580083

To find more NGS gardens OPEN FOR CHARITY in March and April visit www.ngs.org.uk or pick up a free NGS booklet at your local library, tourist information or garden centre