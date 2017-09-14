Nanteos Mansion wins best sausage award Great British Food Awards.

The Great British Food Awards were launched in 2014 to celebrate the country’s finest home-grown ingredients, as well as the hard-working folk who produce and cook with them. This year, the awards are bigger and better than ever, with lots of new categories and amazing celebrity judges, as well as a new ‘Grand Champion’ award for the best product entered across all categories, with Nanteos wining the best sausage award.

With the sausage judge chef and TV personality Richard Corrigan creating a short list of nine sausages with Nanteos ’s “Sheepdog” being declared the winner.

It was back in 2014 when chef Patron Nigel Jones was selling his famous “lobster dogs” at the Aberaeron Fish & Seafood Festival and It was two years later that Nigel came up with “sheepdogs”.

Nigel Jones commented “The ‘Sheepdogs’ were initially an idea for a meat option to go alongside ‘Lobsterdogs’. I decided to go for lamb rather than beef or pork for a couple of reasons. To promote home reared and killed lamb and also to appeal to a larger customer base than either pork or beef culturally.”

For your chance to enjoy the award winning “Sheepdogs” just visit Nanteos Mansion the outstanding Grade 1 listed 18th century Georgian manor house with resplendent gardens has thirteen sumptuous rooms plus a 4-bedroomed serviced mews house, with many original ornate, decorative features and contemporary fittings. The Nightingale restaurant and library bar provide innovative, refined menus using locally sourced produce to showcase the best cuisine in the region. But as can be seen the menu can often be innovative as well, whilst remaining true to the ethos of superb food from local sources.

As Nigel Jones says

“Every meal at Nanteos, be it a relaxed brunch, light lunch, sumptuous afternoon tea or fine Á la carte dining, is a memorable experience.

Our team are passionate about their food and ensure that the dishes are prepared using locally sourced ingredients wherever possible, completely traceable and sourced from producers who take pride in their products. The menu is a mix of traditional tastes as well as the new for the more discerning.”

For more information visit: www.nanteos.com