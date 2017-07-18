Myddfai Community Hall & Visitor Centre welcomes HRH Prince Charles

Sunday 9th July saw the official unveiling by HRH Prince Charles of a six month project at Myddfai Community Hall & Visitor Centre.

The community project, funded by Brecon Beacons Sustainable Development fund invited members of the community to learn stained glass skills at Myddfai Community Hall & Visitor Centre and help in the creation of a Welsh Legends themed window for the Hall.

The project was led by Lesley Griffith of Myddfai and Bernice Benton, Llanwrtyd, and ran from 4th January until end June. In total, thirty individuals took part in the project from design to completion and, alongside creating this amazing window, they made individual items of their own.

Bernice Benton said “HRH Prince Charles seemed genuinely interested and impressed by the groups’ achievements. He spent a long time talking to everyone about their individual work and it was a real honour to have him do the unveiling for us”

The following Friday (14th) there was a second unveiling with an afternoon tea so that all the project participants could share their achievement with family and friends.

Lesley told us, “It was an emotional day for all of us, we have such pride in our collective achievement. The class has been more than a learning opportunity. Through it friendships have developed, skills have been learned, confidences have been built and a new community has been formed. The participants have decided to continue meeting every Wednesday for crafting , coffee and cake; and new members are welcome to join them”.

Really the best description of the project experience should be left to the participants and the testimonials they wrote said it all. This one from Annie ;

“I love that we have built our own legend – of friendship, community and support, of love of glass and of our place and our stories, of relearning old skills and gaining new ones. We will continue to learn and laugh and grow together under our beautiful window which is for all to share and enjoy”

The Myddfai Centre with gift shop and café is open during the summer 10:30-5pm, winter 11am-4pm excluding Mondays if you want to visit. Website www.myddfai.org

The project was such a success that Les and Berni are planning to run four, one day sessions for all abilities between October and December (14th Oct, 4th & 25th Nov & 9th Dec).

If you would like more information contact les@myddfai.com or tel 07879 119223 or visit the website www.myddfai.org