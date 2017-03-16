Located in the picturesque village of Myddfai on the eastern edge of the Brecon Beacons, the Myddfai Community Hall and Visitor Centre was newly built in 2011 with support from The Big Lottery Village SOS Fund and a host of other funders. It is established to act as a hub for the community and Centre for tourists and visitors to the area with the aim of supporting community cohesion and economic regeneration operating as part of the Myddfai Brand.

Recognised as a flagship building our award winning and fully equipped Centre set in a stunning rural landscape is run by staff and volunteers. Surplus raised by its activities and sales are donated to the community charity to support the immediate and local communities. Visited by thousands of people a year it is a place to come and discover the history and heritage of the famed “Physicians of Myddfai” who were renowned for hundreds of years as herbalists and doctors. Myddfai is also the Welsh home of HRH the Prince of Wales a friend and supporter of the Myddfai Scheme.

A place for people of all ages, walkers, cyclists and families will find something of interest and a peaceful tranquil setting with a warm local welcome. If it is a bigger event that is of interest the Centre is fully equipped to cater for weddings, conferences and business meetings with a large theatre style auditorium and a full range of AV support.

Myddfai Community Hall and Visitor Centre ‘s shop is a place where you will find a range of high quality craft and gift products produced by local maker’s, books, information on local and Welsh local foods, preserves and Myddfair Branded products.

A great place to browse, there is something for everyone and every sale helps support our community aims.

Address: Myddfai, Llandovery, Carmarthenshire, SA20 0JD

Tel: 01550 720449

Website: www.myddfai.org

Email: les@myddfai.org

Facebook: Myddfai Community Hall & Visitor Centre

Twitter: MyddfaiCommunityHall

