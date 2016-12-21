Must-do Royal Welsh Trail Running Festival launches for 2017

The unmissable Royal Welsh Trail Running Festival will return to the Royal Welsh Showground in Builth Wells on Sunday 21st May 2017 – with something for everyone.

Whether you’re 5 or 65, there’ll be a challenge suited to all with a series of thrilling races on offer at the Royal Welsh Trail Running Festival. Runners can take part in Half Marathon and 10k distances as well as a 3km Family Fun Trail and Toddlers Challenge. There’ll also be a Corporate Challenge, giving companies and their staff the opportunity to team up to raise money, or simply get fit and have fun.

The scenic courses take in the valleys, fields, woodland tracks and stunning forestry above the Royal Welsh Showground, with views of the iconic site below.

For the first time, the event will also feature the Welsh Trail Half Marathon Championships, attracting some of the country’s best trail runners.

On top of a unique bespoke wooden race medal and finishers t-shirt, entry into any of the races also allows access into the Royal Welsh Spring Festival (worth £15), adding even more value for money to entry.

First ran in 2015, the Trail Running Festival sits at the heart of the two-day Royal Welsh Spring Festival, a celebration of smallholding and rural life with its action-packed programme of entertainment, educational activities, workshops, displays and main ring performances.

Once the running is over, the Spring Festival, which draws over 20,000 visitors each year, will offer runners plenty of family fun with a food and drink quarter (perfect for refuelling post-race with a range of wonderful Welsh food), trade stands, country leisure retailers and more.

The race is organised by Run 4 Wales, organisers of the Cardiff Half Marathon, in conjunction with the Royal Welsh Agricultural Society.

Matt Newman, chief executive of Run 4 Wales, commented: ‘We had a fantastic reaction to this event when we staged it for the first time in 2015, with the beautiful surroundings of the Royal Welsh Showground providing the perfect setting for a trail race. Ffion Price, one of the rising stars of Welsh Athletics came home first in the half-marathon last year, but it was great to see runners of all ages and abilities taking part. We want to encourage as many runners and families to come and have a go in 2017!’.

Chief Executive of the Royal Welsh Agricultural Society, Steve Hughson, said: ‘We are delighted that the Royal Welsh Trail Running Festival is back on the calendar and we look forward to working with Run 4 Wales to deliver another great event. This is part of our overall strategy to attract more outdoor events to our fantastic site here in Mid Wales and is a fantastic opportunity for people to enjoy the run and the Festival at the same time’.

The 10k and half marathon races start together on the two-lap course, with half marathon runners having to tackle the infamous Club Lane Climb not once but twice with a second lap.

Entry is now open, and is available at www.rwtrailrunningfestival.co.uk starting from just £14. This includes access to the Spring Festival, a unique finishers t-shirt and bespoke wooden finishers medal.