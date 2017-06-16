Monty’s launched their fantastic Summer Brew “Desert Rats” last week

Monty’s Brewery based in Montgomery, Powys launched their fantastic Summer Brew Monty’s “Desert Rats” last week at their Visitor Centre in Montgomery.

The brew is launched every year on June 6th and runs through the summer months, with every pint sold a 5p donation is given to SSAFA, The Armed Forces Charity (Soldier, Sailor, Air Force and Families Association). This year the launch at The Monty’s Brewery Visitor Centre, Montgomery was attended by some very special guests.

It was an honour to have Henry Montgomery pulling the first pint, Grandson of the great General Montgomery! The SSAFA volunteers had a training session and lunch before Desert Rats was served up – of course! One of the veterans attending served in the Arctic Convoy as an engineer and pilot; he had many a story to tell.

Russ Honeyman, Commercial Director for Monty’s said “as an Ex RAF person myself, we are pleased to be able to do our bit for SSAFA. We donate so that SSAFA can help support serving personnel, veterans and their families and this small donation is our way of helping that great organisation. We also produced 1000 limited edition bottles this year to promote SSAFA. Along with our donation to the up keep of Offa’s Dyke National Trail from the sales of our beer “Best Offa”, we would hope lots of people get to benefit in some way or another”.

Philip Williams the Divisional Secretary for SSAFA for Montgomeryshire said ‘we are hugely grateful to Russ and Pam for their continued support; many ex-servicemen and their families in need benefit from their generosity and the beer is really good too!’

For more information contact Monty’s Brewery by the following: Tel 01686 668933 www.montysbrewery.co.uk and for SSAFA contact: www.ssafa.org.uk or 0800 731 4880