Monmouthshire Food Festival welcomes The Mead Farm, dairy farmers from the local village of Redwick.

Dairy farmers Lawrence and Izabela Hembrow from Mead Farm in the local village of Redwick will be with joining the Monmouthshire Food Festival for the first time. If you like to know where your milk comes from this is one for you.

Lawrence and Izabela are the sixth generation at the Mead Farm and know a thing or two about producing lovely fresh milk. They are very family orientated and instil their strong family values across their farming venture. They strongly believe in the value and importance of good quality food. There are three generations of the Hembrow family at Mead Farm, Lawrence’s parents, Lawrence and Izabela and their two young children William and Abigail.

The Mead Farm is situated on the Gwent Levels, an area which produces lush grass for their herd of two hundred dairy cows. Their cows produce around 5000 litres of lovely fresh milk every day. They graze fresh grass throughout the summer and in the winter stay in the sand bedded cubicle sheds.

Their dairy pasteurises and bottles fresh milk and double cream as well as making butter from the milk produced on the Farm. Mead Farm Foods delivers locally its range of fresh dairy produce three times a week early in the morning, just in time for breakfast.

At the food festival Lawrence and Izabela will introduce you to the freshest milk you ever tasted. They will show you how to make delicious things to drink. If you can’t wait until then try their recipe for Hot Caramel Milk, simple to make but delicious to drink.

For more information about Monmouthshire Food Festival please visit: monmouthshirefoodfestival.co.uk