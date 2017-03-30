Monmouthshire Food Festival welcomes local chef Dion Tidmarsh, Head Chef at the Golden Lion in Magor.

Local chef Dion Tidmarsh will demonstrate at the Monmouthshire Food Festival in the Demonstration Theatre on Saturday 20th May at 2:30 pm.

Dion is delighted to be back in his home county of Monmouthshire. As Head Chef at The Golden Lion in the village of Magor, whose motto is “simply great food”, he uses fresh local ingredients to produce dishes that are skilfully cooked and beautifully served. The Golden Lion is just five miles from Caldicot Castle making Dion our most local Monmouthshire chef.

Dion began his career as a kitchen porter at the age of fifteen at the Stakis Hotel in Newport. From there he moved onto the Celtic Manor where he became a protégé of award winning Head Chef Trefor Jones learning many of the culinary skills he has used throughout his career.

Dion’s next move was to London. At the Berkeley Hotel in Knightsbridge he worked with Executive Head Chef Andrew Turner in their applauded 4 Rosette Restaurant before moving on to Quaglinos in London. Quaglinos, owned by Sir Terence Conran, was a 2 rosette restaurant who regularly served a thousand covers a day.

His next move was to the Orient Express as Head Chef working on the Northern Belle a 1930’s train evoking all the opulence of train travel in that era. Here he served modern fine dining in a stylish traditional railway carriage environment all prepared in a cupboard-sized kitchen.

As Head Chef at the Hurst House Group, for actor Neil Morrisey, Dion was in charge of their restaurants. This consisted of Hurst House, Laugharne, Three Mariners, Browns Hotel and also the private members club Hurst House in Covent Garden London.

Dion’s next post was as Head Chef at the Newbridge on Usk for DJ Chris Evans until the hotel was sold to The Celtic Manor.

