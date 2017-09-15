Monmouthshire Food Festival welcomes back Chef Ross Cooper

Chef Ross Cooper returns to the Chef’s Theatre at Monmouthshire Food Festival to demonstrate some of his favourite dishes.

Monmouthshire Food Festival welcomes Ross Cooper’s return to the Chef’s Theatre where he will demonstrate some of his favourite dishes. Ross is Senior Sous Chef at St. Pierre Hotel and Country Club in Chepstow.

Ross’s interest in food began at Bedwas Comprehensive School where his teacher Mrs Rivers let him run the kitchen for parent’s evenings. His late grandmother was his inspiration. She was a great family cook and made the most amazing pasties.

After leaving school he joined The Celtic Manor Resort as a trainee chef. In fourteen years he worked his way up the ranks and through the various restaurant kitchens before becoming Sous Chef in the Olive Tree Restaurant.

Looking for a fresh challenge Ross took up the post of Senior Sous Chef at St. Pierre Marriott Hotel and Country Club in Chepstow. Here he uses his skills to bring the best possible dining experience to their guests. Ross uses all his experience when planning menus, whether it is for Morgan’s Restaurant, Zest casual dining or a range of light bites for the Trophy Bar.

When asked about his style of cooking, Ross says that Modern British best sums up his style, however he looks for inspiration from many styles of cooking. Ross particularly enjoys cooking poultry, always using the whole of the bird to maximise flavour and texture and to eliminate waste, something he is very keen on. He is inspired by quality local produce with strong, bold flavours and includes them when planning both everyday and special occasion meals. Ross enjoys the challenges of a busy hotel kitchen and works hard to bring out the best in his young chefs as he trains them in a variety of skills.

For more information visit: monmouthshirefoodfestival.co.uk