Monmouthshire Food Festival – New Demonstration Units

New demonstration units for the Monmouthshire Food Festival have been made with the help of local businesses Reseiclo Training, Reseiclo and Potters Paints, all from Newport. The bespoke units were designed, made and finished by these amazing local businesses.

Reseiclo Community Wood Recycling, to use their full title rescues wood from all over South Wales. They are dedicated to the rescue of waste wood to save it from being needlessly thrown away. Much of the timber comes from construction companies in the area and also wooden packaging from the industrial and commercial sectors.

The bespoke units, made from rescued timber, were made by the Reseiclo Training team. Resceiclo Training is a not for profit social enterprise who works with adults with learning disabilities, mental health issues and autistic spectrum disorder. They achieve this by working closely with each individual to help trainees to recognise their own strengths. They challenge and motivate in a supportive environment and enable each individual to fulfil their potential. From original design through to the finished units, all the work was done in their workshop. Each member of the team had their own tasks and took great pride in the work that they did. The result is well made units which are perfect for the demonstration theatres.

Once the units were made they were then finished with the help of Potter’s Paints whose store is a short walk from the Reseiclo workshop. Potter’s Paints is a chalk effect furniture paint which is handmade, which means that each pot has been carefully produced to exacting standards. The creamy texture allows the paint to be used in a variety of ways creating a truly bespoke finish. Now for the technical bit, it is low VOC (volatile organic compound) which means fewer chemicals and little smell which makes it about as environmentally friendly as paint gets. It comes in lots of gorgeous colours which means choosing can be a problem, just wait to you see which ones we choose.

For more information please visit: monmouthshirefoodfestival.co.uk