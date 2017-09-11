Monmouthshire Food Festival – Named after beautiful county

Monmouthshire Food Festival is delighted to be named after the beautiful county of Monmouthshire.

The county of Monmouthshire is a special place, nestled between the Brecon Beacons National Park, the Wye Valley Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty and the Welsh Coastal Path. However, Monmouthshire is not just about the landscape, it has so much more to offer visitors and locals alike.

If history is your thing then Monmouthshire has more castles per square mile than anywhere else in the UK. We even have our very own Caldicot Castle, venue for the Monmouthshire Food Festival, whose wealth of history dates back to the Bronze Age. In 1086 the Normans erected a motte and bailey castle on the site of an earlier Saxon fortress. During the next three hundred years Caldicot Castle, with many additions to the original motte and bailey, is the castle that we see today.

Monmouthshire is proud of its title of the Food Capital of Wales with its wealth of fine restaurants and quality food and drink producers. If fine dining is for you the county boasts two Michelin star restaurants. The Walnut Tree near Abergavenny holds one Michelin star and three AA Rosettes and the Whitebrook near Monmouth holds one Michelin star and four AA Rosettes, the only restaurant in Wales to hold this AA award. The county of Monmouthshire also has a wealth of fine hotels and bed and breakfasts or if you prefer, many top quality self catering, all of which offer a first class welcome.

Food and Drink is our speciality with the finest producers throughout the county. Award winning vineyards, cider makers and brewers, we have it all. Offering talks, tours and tastings they make for a perfect day out and don’t forget to buy some to take home as a special treat.

Whether it is a pot of the finest homemade jam, award winning charcuterie and many other things in between, Monmouthshire has it covered. Foodies can eat and drink their way around the county in the knowledge that they won’t find better.

For more information visit: monmouthshirefoodfestival.co.uk