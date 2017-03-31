Monmouthshire Food Festival is delighted to welcome Mark Turton, chef/patron of #7 Church Street Restaurant for the first time.

Mark Turton will be demonstrating at the Monmouthshire Food Festival on Sunday 21st May at 2:30. This is one for those of us who enjoy a delicious dessert. Mark will be making cheesecake to die for.

Mark, who will be attending Monmouthshire Food Festival, is a local man from Abergavenny. He was classically trained by the Roux Brothers’ School of Culinary Excellence where he learned many different styles of cooking. During his time with the Roux Brothers he had the privilege of catering for a royal banquet, along with Albert Roux and Michel Roux Jr., for Prince Charles and Lady Diana. Mark worked for the Roux Brothers for 9 years in London rising to Head Chef at Roux Fine Dining.

In 1997 Mark returned home to South Wales where he became Head Chef of the Crown at Whitebrook, a fine dining restaurant near Monmouth. Six years later in August 2003 he moved to the Angel Hotel Abergavenny as Executive Head Chef and Food and Beverage Director.

In 2011 Mark moved to Hungary where he helped to set up KNRDY’s Restaurant, a high end steak house. He worked there as a Head Chef for two years before returning to the UK. On returning to London Mark worked as Head Chef at a very busy and successful brasserie.

However, Mark decided that it was time to start his own restaurant. In February 2016, Mark together with his partner Bea, opened #7 Church Street their restaurant with rooms in Monmouth. Weeks after opening they were awarded 2 AA Rosettes, recognition of the quality of their food. Mark’s aim is to share his vision about quality of food. Quality depends on numerous factors such as seasonality, locality and careful handling from farm to fork. This is why he tries to use as much local produce as possible from carefully selected suppliers. Local produce, in and around Monmouthshire, has an abundance of fresh vegetables, fruits, meat and dairy.

For more information please visit: monmouthshirefoodfestival.co.uk