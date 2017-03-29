Monmouthshire Food Festival – Traditional cider maker, Gillow Cider will be at the Festival in May

Traditional cider maker, Gillow Cider from Herefordshire will be at the Monmouthshire Food Festival in May.

David Fletcher from Gillow Cider will give a tutored tasting at the Monmouthshire Food Festival on Saturday 20th May at 2:30 in the Look and Learn Theatre. Learn about different varieties of cider both single variety and blended and find the one that you prefer.

Gillow Cider has several varieties of traditional cider apples growing in orchards in the grounds of Gillow Manor in the heart of Herefordshire cider country. Herefordshire has the perfect climate for growing cider apples with just the right balance of acidity, tannins and sugars. They grow traditional varieties including Tom Putt, Kingston Black, Bulmers Norman, Dabinett, Yarlington Mill and Brown Snout in their orchards, all within half a mile of their cider mill. All these varieties have their own individual characteristics. Gillow Cider plan for the future when it comes to growing cider apple trees, a young orchard take about fifteen years to produce great fruit. They have just planted an orchard of perry pear trees which will be ready for harvesting in about twenty years, a long time to wait for their first perry.

From year to year the characteristics of each apple variety change. Some years a particular apple variety can be full of sugar and sweet, other years it might be slightly sour or tannic. This is where the skill of the blender comes in. The perfectly blended cider is a harmony of fruit, tannin, sharp and sweet flavours. Two varieties, Tom Putt and Bulmers Norman blend well together as each compliments the other. If an apple has these characteristics on its own then it is bottled as it is and is known as single variety cider. Untouched by chemicals and artificial additives Gillow Cider is made into traditional farmhouse cider the old fashioned way.

