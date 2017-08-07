Monmouthshire Food Festival – Cusan Welsh Cream Liqueur

Monmouthshire Food Festival is pleased to announce that Cusan Welsh Cream Liqueur will once again be part of the Producer’s Market.

The Producer’s Market at the Monmouthshire Food Festival will have Cusan Welsh Cream Liqueur with their full range of delicious flavours. From Carmarthenshire in West Wales, Cusan is Welsh through and through. It is a small family business producing the finest Welsh Cream Liqueur. They combine fine spirits, in the right quantity, with delicious fresh cream to create a luscious smooth delicious treat. It can be used in baking, as a pouring cream over puddings and desserts or at its best when gently sipped to savour its delicious flavour.

Twenty years ago Brenda Clifton began making her cream liqueur as gifts for family and friends at Christmastime. They all enjoyed the delicious drink and believed that it was so good she should turn it into a business. Five years ago she decided to give it a go and began selling at local Christmas Markets. Her customers loved it and so she made more flavours. The business has gone from strength to strength so two years ago daughter in law Indira joined Brenda and the two now work as a team. Brenda continues to make her delicious cream liqueur and Indira takes care of the business side.

From the original cream liqueur Cusan now boasts a range of flavours including whisky, Malibu, Tia Maria, brandy and strawberry liqueur. The strawberry liqueur makes an amazing strawberry cheesecake which is best served with a glass of chilled liqueur. However, all the flavours can be used to flavour a range of desserts.

Brenda and Indira promise that they will have exciting new flavours coming soon and their stall will have lots of tasters to try. A perfect opportunity to start the Christmas shopping!

For more information visit: monmouthshirefoodfestival.co.uk