Monmouthshire Food Festival – Clive Williams Returns

Clive Williams, Head Chef of the Parkway Hotel returns to demonstrate at the Monmouthshire Food Festival

The Monmouthshire Food Festival is delighted that award winning chef Clive Williams returns to the Chef’s Theatre. Since his last visit to the stage Clive has been awarded 2 AA Rosettes which he richly deserves. He is passionate and refreshing in his outlook to food. Clive takes pride in the menus he creates whether be it for fine dining in the restaurant, afternoon tea in the hotel’s lounge or lunch in the coffee shop. Clive and his team of chefs work hard to serve dishes to his exacting standards.

Clive began his career as a 15 year old apprentice at the Woodlands Tavern in Llanvair Discoed. He then moved to the Celtic Manor Resort as a Commis Chef and rose to Chef de Parti. He has held positions in many top restaurants and hotels in the local area before moving to the Parkway Hotel as Head Chef in 2012.

Clive favours a classical style of cooking using tried and tested techniques. He likes to produce dishes based on classical cooking with a modern spin, British in style but with French influence. He has a passion for using local produce particularly when top quality ingredients are in season. Clive believes that a chef’s skill shines through when cooking with inexpensive ingredients. He likes to cook with cuts of meat such as cheek, shin and shoulder. To take a cut of beef shin and produce something wonderful is what he enjoys and gives him great satisfaction.

He takes pride in every menu he creates. Clive believes that food is an infinite subject with trends changing seasonally. Realising the possibilities of what is achievable drives him to improve. He believes that there is nothing better than seeing the fruits of his labour and receiving positive feedback from diners.

